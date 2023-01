Internationale Raumstation ISS: Ersatz-Sojus soll gestrandete Astronauten retten

Official news from Roscosmos: #SoyuzMS22 should return to Earth without a crew. The launch of #SoyuzMS23 is on February 20, 2023 in automatic mode. The expedition of Sergei Prokopiev, Dmitry Petelin and Francisco Rubio is being extended. They will return to Earth on Soyuz MS-23. pic.twitter.com/SWUeAGZg9P