EZB stemmt sich gegen Corona-Krise

(FILES) This file photo taken on December 12, 2019 shows the President of the European Central Bank (ECB) Christine Lagarde addressing the media during a news conference following the meeting of the governing council of the ECB in Frankfurt am Main, western Germany. – European Central Bank chief Christine Lagarde said Wednesday, May 27, 2020 she was „not overly concerned“ that the coronavirus pandemic could renew fears of the eurozone breaking up, after a report from the Frankfurt institution highlighted the danger. (Photo by Daniel ROLAND / AFP)

