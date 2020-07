Amazon, Apple, Facebook und Google - US-Kongress nimmt Big Tech ins Kreuzfeuer

The very, very rich are getting much richer during the pandemic:



⬆️$73 billion: Jeff Bezos

⬆️$45 billion: Elon Musk

⬆️$31 billion: Mark Zuckerberg

⬆️$28 billion: Bill Gates

⬆️$19 billion: L Page

⬆️$19 billion: Sergey Brin



Total: $215 billion



Tax their wealth. Break up Big Tech