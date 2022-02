Ukraine-Konflikt: Russische Panzer mit unbekannter „Z“-Markierung dringen ein

It appears Russian forces near the border are painting markers, in this case "Z", on vehicles to identify different task forces or echelons. Several Msta-S howitzers, R-149MA1 command-staff vehicles, TOS-1A thermobaric MLRS, MT-LB, and BMP-2 in Belgorod. https://t.co/8opEgxX721 pic.twitter.com/ea9VKaXqt9