-28 Minutes: Good.
-27 Minutes: Very good.
-25 Minutes: Very, very good.
-24 Minutes: The people on Twitter, you know, the good people on Twitter …
-23 Minutes: … not the blöd people (no greetings on Elon) …
-21 Minutes: … have decided:
-20 Minutes: This Ballhorn will be in english language.
-17 Minutes: Because it’s the last english week of this year.
-14 Minutes: English week. As we say in Germany.
-12 Minutes: Interesting on the rand:
-10 Minutes: We could climb on place four. When we win.
-9 Minutes: But you know the Eintracht, business friends.
-7 Minutes: When we can see the Bundesliga-Spitze, we play the last mist.
-4 Minutes: So let all the hope drive.
-2 Minutes: „In the heart of Europe lies my Frankfurt on the Main …“
Onwhistle: Mister DFB-Cup, Felix Twoer.
1. Minute: Up goes it.
2. Minute: Probably we will not play them on the wall. But we play in black-white. Like snow.
3. Minute: We fetch the Ch-Ch-Champions League, and we become German Master. Master!
5. Minute: Much midfield-geplenkle, so faaaaaaar – Djibbbiiiiiiii! GOOOAAAAT!
7. Minute: Eh – GOOOAAAL, mean I naturally. Hacking trick from Jesper, and Djibbi Sow goes through the guest upwear like the knife through the butterrrrrr – BAAAAAAAAMM! Two-zerooooo!
9. Minute: Made Jesper great again, and Kolo understands no space.
11. Minute: The totally out-of-the-little-house Ballhorn-Quarterhalftime-Conclusion:
12. Minute: German Master becomes only the SGE!
15. Minute: But now not overtribing. Not trying to lead them before, please.
17. Minute: Junior Ebimbe changed his haircut already again, it seems.
20. Minute: Stands him eh good.
23. Minute: But how the Eintracht plays … very strange.
25. Minute: So know we them not. So good. Can not go with right things to.
28. Minute: Goethe! How he makes it without lookinnnng – UUUAAAAAH!
30. Minute: Hacking trick Goethe, querpassing Kolo, vollending Ebimbe – GOOOAL! Three-zeroooo!
32. Minute: Hopp’s hopeless honks as bad as the FC Barcelona. I can with so what not around go.
34. Minute: Too much for my body, too much for my brain.
37. Minute: This damn Eintracht’s gonna drive me insane – oops, 3-1.
39. Minute: So fast can it go!
42. Minute: Don’t be brothers lightfoot.
45. Minute: But nevertheless; incredible.
HTB (Halftime Break): Could longest stand 7-1.
SHTB (Still Halftime Break): All under the eyes of Hinti.
SHTB: Maybe Hinti should watch every match in der Woodstadium.
SHTB: (Or play with us again, finally.)
46. Minute: Hoppenhome with three new men – and 3-2.
47. Minute: Our upwear is not so good, fear I.
50. Minute: But not nervous getting now, please.
52. Minute: My 3-1 tipp is allerthings history now.
54. Minute: Thank you beautiful.
56. Minute: And all the 13 Hoppenhome outwards fans smell morning air … GOOOOOAAAL!
57. Minute: Goethe – Kolo – Jesper! 4-2!
59. Minute: Important!
63. Minute: Unbelievable, what for fantastic players we have.
65. Minute: And Daichi has not yet made earnest.
67. Minute: Ebimmmmmm – noooo!
69. Minute: Hundred percent chance, hairsharp on the vollpfosten foreby.
72. Minute: Dream football. But you must make them also rhine!
75. Minute: Only for the gallery playing brings it not. That is yes clear.
78. Minute: But in fact, it is a painting. A wonderful colourful painting, how the boys play.
81. Minute: Pelle and Porree can play the last ten minutes with. Jesper and Knauffi go home.
83. Minute: Trappoooo! Big save again.
85. Minute: And said he was the saviour of us all ... you know the song?
88. Minute: Maybe not the last hymn …
90. Minute: … sung for Onetracht Frankfurt.
91. Minute: Almamy and Alarmio take part. Kolo and Ebimbe: ice ton.
94. Minute: Incredible performance, gents.
Upwhistle: It’s magic.
97. Minute: Speechless.
100. Minute: Comes me spanish before.
102. Minute: Good night and good luck.
105. Minute: Not for the Trump team. (Thomas Stillbauer)