Eintracht-Kolumne Ballhorn: It’s magic

Von: Thomas Stillbauer

Teilen

Eric Junior Dina Ebimbe: Simsalabim © IMAGO/Hans-Jürgen Schmidt

Zur letzten Englischen Woche des Jahres ein Traditions-Ballhorn auf Englisch. Ehrensache. Und eine Frankfurter Eintracht, die dir spanisch vorkommt.

You should it not for possible hold – Onetracht Frankfurt makes short process with the Hoppenhomers. Ballhorn, the only liveticker that appears first after the match isch over, is totally out of the little house. But read yourselves.





-28 Minutes: Good.

-27 Minutes: Very good.

-25 Minutes: Very, very good.

-24 Minutes: The people on Twitter, you know, the good people on Twitter …

-23 Minutes: … not the blöd people (no greetings on Elon) …

-21 Minutes: … have decided:

-20 Minutes: This Ballhorn will be in english language.

-17 Minutes: Because it’s the last english week of this year.

-14 Minutes: English week. As we say in Germany.

-12 Minutes: Interesting on the rand:

-10 Minutes: We could climb on place four. When we win.

-9 Minutes: But you know the Eintracht, business friends.

-7 Minutes: When we can see the Bundesliga-Spitze, we play the last mist.

-4 Minutes: So let all the hope drive.

-2 Minutes: „In the heart of Europe lies my Frankfurt on the Main …“

Onwhistle: Mister DFB-Cup, Felix Twoer.

1. Minute: Up goes it.

2. Minute: Probably we will not play them on the wall. But we play in black-white. Like snow.

3. Minute: We fetch the Ch-Ch-Champions League, and we become German Master. Master!

5. Minute: Much midfield-geplenkle, so faaaaaaar – Djibbbiiiiiiii! GOOOAAAAT!

7. Minute: Eh – GOOOAAAL, mean I naturally. Hacking trick from Jesper, and Djibbi Sow goes through the guest upwear like the knife through the butterrrrrr – BAAAAAAAAMM! Two-zerooooo!

9. Minute: Made Jesper great again, and Kolo understands no space.

11. Minute: The totally out-of-the-little-house Ballhorn-Quarterhalftime-Conclusion:

12. Minute: German Master becomes only the SGE!

15. Minute: But now not overtribing. Not trying to lead them before, please.

17. Minute: Junior Ebimbe changed his haircut already again, it seems.

20. Minute: Stands him eh good.

23. Minute: But how the Eintracht plays … very strange.

25. Minute: So know we them not. So good. Can not go with right things to.

28. Minute: Goethe! How he makes it without lookinnnng – UUUAAAAAH!

30. Minute: Hacking trick Goethe, querpassing Kolo, vollending Ebimbe – GOOOAL! Three-zeroooo!

32. Minute: Hopp’s hopeless honks as bad as the FC Barcelona. I can with so what not around go.

34. Minute: Too much for my body, too much for my brain.

37. Minute: This damn Eintracht’s gonna drive me insane – oops, 3-1.

39. Minute: So fast can it go!

42. Minute: Don’t be brothers lightfoot.

45. Minute: But nevertheless; incredible.

HTB (Halftime Break): Could longest stand 7-1.

SHTB (Still Halftime Break): All under the eyes of Hinti.

SHTB: Maybe Hinti should watch every match in der Woodstadium.

SHTB: (Or play with us again, finally.)

46. Minute: Hoppenhome with three new men – and 3-2.

47. Minute: Our upwear is not so good, fear I.

50. Minute: But not nervous getting now, please.

52. Minute: My 3-1 tipp is allerthings history now.

54. Minute: Thank you beautiful.

56. Minute: And all the 13 Hoppenhome outwards fans smell morning air … GOOOOOAAAL!

57. Minute: Goethe – Kolo – Jesper! 4-2!

59. Minute: Important!

63. Minute: Unbelievable, what for fantastic players we have.

65. Minute: And Daichi has not yet made earnest.

67. Minute: Ebimmmmmm – noooo!

69. Minute: Hundred percent chance, hairsharp on the vollpfosten foreby.

72. Minute: Dream football. But you must make them also rhine!

75. Minute: Only for the gallery playing brings it not. That is yes clear.

78. Minute: But in fact, it is a painting. A wonderful colourful painting, how the boys play.

81. Minute: Pelle and Porree can play the last ten minutes with. Jesper and Knauffi go home.

83. Minute: Trappoooo! Big save again.

85. Minute: And said he was the saviour of us all ... you know the song?

88. Minute: Maybe not the last hymn …

90. Minute: … sung for Onetracht Frankfurt.

91. Minute: Almamy and Alarmio take part. Kolo and Ebimbe: ice ton.

94. Minute: Incredible performance, gents.

Upwhistle: It’s magic.

97. Minute: Speechless.

100. Minute: Comes me spanish before.

102. Minute: Good night and good luck.

105. Minute: Not for the Trump team. (Thomas Stillbauer)