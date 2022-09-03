-28 Minutes: I say simply …
.
.
.
.
.
.
-27 Minutes: … hello again.
.
.
.
.
.
.
-25 Minutes: It’s english weeks again. Many english weeks to come.
.
.
.
.
.
.
-24 Minutes: So let’s do it one more time in english language.
.
.
.
.
.
.
-23 Minutes: Even when my text working program does not like it.
.
.
.
.
.
.
-22 Minutes: It lays me stones in the way.
.
.
.
.
.
.
-20 Minutes: Equal. That disturbs me not.
.
.
.
.
.
.
-17 Minutes: Fighting and winning, business friends!
.
.
.
.
.
.
-16 Minutes: Pellegreeny can’t play with.
.
.
.
.
.
.
-14 Minutes: Shade. But now first right!
.
.
.
.
.
.
-12 Minutes: Kick the cans out of the stadium!
.
.
.
.
.
.
-10 Minutes: Unfortunately we have to play without Tony Yeboah and Jay Jay today.
.
.
.
.
.
.
-9 Minutes: They both missed too much chances on Thursday, I guess.
.
.
.
.
.
.
-7 Minutes: Onetracht from Main, only you shall win today!
.
.
.
.
.
.
-4 Minutes: Black white like snow, this is the NGO! Uhm … SGE!
.
.
.
.
.
.
-1 Minute: Thinking minute for the Olympia victims 1972. Well done.
.
.
.
.
.
.
Anpfiff: Felix Break. Make my day.
.
.
.
.
.
.
1.Minute: The best will be, we shoot the first goal.
.
.
.
.
.
.
2. Minute: There can you nothing wrong make.
.
.
.
.
.
.
3. Minute: Is the Browse outway fanblock almost empty like every time? Yes.
.
.
.
.
.
.
5. Minute: Same question: Is the Pope catholic?
.
.
.
.
.
.
8. Minute: Onetracht is house high overlying, so far.
.
.
.
.
.
.
10. Minute: Deitschi … gooooaaaaa … no. Offsides.
.
.
.
.
.
.
11. Minute: The Ballhorn quarterhalftime conclusion:
.
.
.
.
.
.
12. Minute: No sports!
.
.
.
.
.
.
13. Minute: No, just joking. :)
.
.
.
.
.
.
17. Minute: Up goes it, Onetracht, shoot a… GOOOOAAAAAL!
.
.
.
.
.
.
18. Minute: Who says it then? It’s Kolo and Deitschi once again!
.
.
.
.
.
.
20. Minute: Head over heels in love with this team.
.
.
.
.
.
.
22. Minute: They nail stinking rich Browse in their own half fixxxxx – YAAAAAAY!
.
.
.
.
.
.
23. Minute: SEPPEL RODE! What is then here loose? Two zero!
.
.
.
.
.
.
26. Minute: Loddar Maddäus: „Not even the Referee can stop them.“
.
.
.
.
.
.
30. Minute: Long time her, that we have so what seen.
.
.
.
.
.
.
32. Minute: Oh no. Seppel must out. Muscle problem in the overshenkel. Good bettering. Junior Ebimbe comes in.
.
.
.
.
.
.
34. Minute: Show it them, Junior!
.
.
.
.
.
.
37. Minute: Not afterletting now, Onetracht!
.
.
.
.
.
.
39. Minute: Glue Browse plays like wood hackers. Sorry.
.
.
.
.
.
.
40. Minute: Kicks more our legs than the ball.
.
.
.
.
.
.
43. Minute: Since when is the Glue Browse such a wood hacker troop?
.
.
.
.
.
.
45. Minute: And since when is even our Upwair so cool? They let nothing to! Without Rabbit B and Hinti!
.
.
.
.
.
.
HTB (Half time break): Extremely gile.
.
.
.
.
.
.
SHTB (Still half time break): Football 2000 2.0
.
.
.
.
.
.
SHTB: Europes best team – SGE!
.
.
.
.
.
.
46. Minute: Further goes it.
.
.
.
.
.
.
47. Minute: One thing is very strange.
.
.
.
.
.
.
49. Minute: We have a certain ball security in our Aufbauspiel.
.
.
.
.
.
.
51. Minute: It’s something we don’t know in Frankfurt yet.
.
.
.
.
.
.
54. Minute: We know „Frankfurter Spielaufbau“. A kind of flipper game. Nobody knows where the ball will be.
.
.
.
.
.
.
57. Minute: But Browse wears itself now.
.
.
.
.
.
.
60. Minute: Maybe they drank something without sugar in the half time break.
.
.
.
.
.
.
64. Minute: And the Referee left his whistle on the toilet, or what?
.
.
.
.
.
.
66. Minute: On the best, we shoot another GOOOAL!
.
.
.
.
.
.
67. Minute: Or? Video Assistant Thingens …yes – GOOOOOAAAAAAL!
.
.
.
.
.
.
69. Minute: I would have sworn, they whistle it up.
.
.
.
.
.
.
72. Minute: But ok, it’s three zero.
.
.
.
.
.
.
75. Minute: Three zero. Hold me for crazy. Hold me for oversnapped (© Herbert Zimmermann).
.
.
.
.
.
.
78. Minute: Andre Silva, so you like playing for the money.
.
.
.
.
.
.
80. Minute: Not for the game.
.
.
.
.
.
.
81. Minute: Oh! Hand play in the Browse penalty room. No Elevener.
.
.
.
.
.
.
82. Minute: The whole world saw it. Felix Break and the VAR didn’t.
.
.
.
.
.
.
83. Minute: Ok. Now foul in the Browse penalty room. Anyone seen it?
.
.
.
.
.
.
84. Minute: Ah, surprise now: yes!
.
.
.
.
.
.
85. Minute: Rafa Porree, just changed in, kicks the Elevener – GOOOOOOOAAAAAL! Onetracht: Four! Browse: Zero!
.
.
.
.
.
.
88. Minute: Well. Browse, „RB Leipzig“, coming to Frankfurt since 2016.
.
.
.
.
.
.
90. Minute: When will you realize: Football is here in Frankfurt. Love for a football team is here in Frankfurt.
.
.
.
.
.
.
91. Minute: It is not what you think Football is.
.
.
.
.
.
.
Upwhistle: Get it.
.
.
.
.
.
.
93. Minute: Oh what a night.
Von Thomas Stillbauer