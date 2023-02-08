Eintracht-Kolumne Ballhorn: Thank you Goethe

Von: Thomas Stillbauer

Teilen

Überragend: Eintracht-Spieler Kolo Muani trifft zweimal und sichert der SGE gegen Darmstadt den Sieg. © Arne Dedert/dpa

Eintracht Frankfurt besiegt Darmstadt, hinten schlampig vorne genial, insgesamt ein Gedicht, und das kommt uns wieder mal englisch vor.

Eintracht Frankfurt hat Samstag gespielt, Dienstag gespielt, Sonntag wird wieder gespielt – das nennt man im Fußball englische Woche, and so it is clear like close broth, that Ballhorn, the only liveticker, that appears first after the game, appears in english. But read it yourselves.

-27 Minuten: Hello.

.

.

.

.

.

.

-24 Minuten: And good evening South Hessen.

.

.

.

.

.

.

-22 Minuten: It’s english week once more.

.

.

.

.

.

.

-21 Minuten: Honour thing.

.

.

.

.

.

.

-20 Minuten: Before 63 and a half years Onecostume Frankfurt played vs, Kickers Opencreek in Berlin.

.

.

.

.

.

.

-17 Minuten: Tonight we play vs. Coloncity 98ers in English.

.

.

.

.

.

.

-14 Minuten: Is yes clear.

.

.

.

.

.

.

-12 Minuten: A special language for a special match.

.

.

.

.

.

.

-10 Minuten: Would the fans be so nice and not beat the other fans on the mouth? Thanks.

.

.

.

.

.

.

-9 Minuten: Then remember: It’s just a game.

.

.

.

.

.

.

-7 Minuten: It’s shooting one round thing into one rightcornery thing. That’s all.

.

.

.

.

.

.

-5 Minuten: Don’t make a war out of that.

.

.

.

.

.

.

-4 Minuten: We have enough war. Far too much war.

.

.

.

.

.

.

-3 Minuten: And too much earthquakes.

.

.

.

.

.

.

Silence minute: Our thoughts and prayers go to the people in Turkey and Syria.

.

.

.

.

.

.

Onwhistle: Felix Zwayer Pokal God.

.

.

..

.

.

1.Minute: The Onecostume tonight totally in Red.

.

.

.

.

.

.

2. Minute: Coloncity in Blue. And not hiding, like it outshows.

.

.

.

.

.

.

3. Minute: Nice idea: The guests hiding behind their goalpfostens. Ehihi!

.

.

.

.

.

.

5. Minute: Now the very first Ongriff from the Onecostume – GOOOOAAAAL!

.

.

.

.

.

.

6. Minute: Kolo makes the Colons ready!

.

.

.

.

.

.

8. Minute: That can you you not outthink.

.

.

.

.

.

.

10. Minute: Every little thing he does is magic. And Buta first! Next chance …. ouuuu! Porree kicks Butas beforelage into the Sachsenhausen nightlife heaven.

.

.

.

.

.

.

11. Minute: The totally from the socks Ballhorn-Quarterhalftime-Conclusion (Trademark):

.

.

.

.

.

.

12. Minute: You can‘t fake that culture

.

.

.

.

.

.

13. Minute: (Copyright: Derek Rae.)

.

.

.

.

.

.

15. Minute: Extreme headbanging in the Coloncity penaltyroom.

.

.

.

.

.

.

17. Minute: Both headbangers can play further.

.

.

.

.

.

.

20. Minute: One falls me up:

.

.

.

.

.

.

23. Minute: Felix Zwayer lets a lot through go.

.

.

.

.

.

.

25. Minute: That is ok in the 93rd minute in the Olympiastadium vs. Bayern …

.

.

.

.

.

.

28. Minute: …but when they lay Kolo in the Sixteener … no.

.

.

.

.

.

.

30. Minute: And one-one. What was that then already again?

.

.

.

.

.

.

32. Minute: Playing little-little in the midfield and … oops. One-two.

.

.

.

.

.

.

34. Minute: Maybe Djibi Sow is more important than you think.

.

.

.

.

.

.

37. Minute: And some earnesthaftigkeit.

.

.

.

.

.

.

39. Minute: Not underschätzing.

.

.

.

.

.

.

40. Minute: That brings it not.

.

.

.

.

.

.

42. Minute: Knows everybody.

.

.

.

.

.

.

43. Minute: What it brings is … Max … Seppel … Goethe … Porree … GOOOAAAAL!

.

.

.

.

.

.

44. Minute: Unf..kingbelievable.

.

.

.

.

.

.

45. Minute: Five minutes on top because of the headbanging and turbaning.

.

.

.

.

.

.

44.+4. Minute: Yello card for Nthicka. Hmm. He played the ball.

.

.

.

.

.

.

45.+5. Minute: Exactly what the Colonel did with Kolo a few minutes ago. But that was no foul. Naturally.

.

.

.

.

.

.

HTB (Halftime break): Philipp Max. Where did you hang around in the last ten years?

.

.

.

.

.

.

SHTB (Still halftime break): And Goethe. You can’t learn that. You have it, or you have it not.

.

.

.

.

.

.

46. Minute: One half more? Why not.

.

.

.

.

.

.

48. Minute: We play with Smolle now. Nthicka has ready.

.

.

.

.

.

.

50. Minute: Please, can we play not until in the dolls?

.

.

.

.

.

.

53. Minute: I know so like so not, why football games must be onwhistled in the middle of the night.

.

.

.

.

.

.

56. Minute: People need their sleep, not … aoouuuuhhh!

.

.

.

.

.

.

57. Minute: Everybody kicking over the ball today.

.

.

.

.

.

.

59. Minute: And fouling Onecostume players in the 16er is still no crime.

.

.

.

.

.

.

61. Minute: In the end it could be dangerous for the Cup sensatiooooooon ….

.

.

.

.

.

.

62. Minute: Goooooaaal! Magic!

.

.

.

.

.

.

64. Minute: Outrist-cross Porree, Kolo heads it back, Deitschi is so free and makes not long around, with the outrist as well.

.

.

.

.

.

.

68. Minute: The beautiful moments of Onecostume Frankfurt.

.

.

.

.

.

.

70. Minute: That’s why we are watching football.

.

.

.

.

.

.

72. Minute: Established since 1899.

.

.

.

.

.

.

74. Minute: Djibi Sow gets his twenty minutes. Seppel up into the ice ton.

.

.

.

.

.

.

77. Minute: And when you me ask:

.

.

.

.

.

.

80. Minute: From me out can we make fire evening.

.

.

.

.

.

.

84. Minute: Knauffi comes, Buta flies. Äh, goes.

.

.

.

.

.

.

87. Minute: Beautiful seen from Oli Glasner. Buta was tired.

.

.

.

.

.

.

89. Minute: Ballhorn is allerthings tired too.

.

.

.

.

.

.

90. Minute: OMG! Thank you Goethe. Thank you Kolo. Four-two.

.

.

.

.

.

.

92. Minute: You make football the second best thing on earth.

.

.

.

.

.

.

94. Minute: Behind applewine, of course.

.

.

.

.

.

.

Upwhistle. And you let me sleep before sunrise.

.

.

.

.

.

.

97. Minute: There was no Frankfurt team with so much quality before. Never. Sorry Alfred, sorry, Jürgen.

.

.

.

.

.

.

99. Minute: But you had something else, something very important: You stayed here.

.

.

.

.

.

.

1899. Minute: Thank you. Good night and good luck.