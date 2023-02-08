-24 Minuten: And good evening South Hessen.
-22 Minuten: It’s english week once more.
-21 Minuten: Honour thing.
-20 Minuten: Before 63 and a half years Onecostume Frankfurt played vs, Kickers Opencreek in Berlin.
-17 Minuten: Tonight we play vs. Coloncity 98ers in English.
-14 Minuten: Is yes clear.
-12 Minuten: A special language for a special match.
-10 Minuten: Would the fans be so nice and not beat the other fans on the mouth? Thanks.
-9 Minuten: Then remember: It’s just a game.
-7 Minuten: It’s shooting one round thing into one rightcornery thing. That’s all.
-5 Minuten: Don’t make a war out of that.
-4 Minuten: We have enough war. Far too much war.
-3 Minuten: And too much earthquakes.
Silence minute: Our thoughts and prayers go to the people in Turkey and Syria.
Onwhistle: Felix Zwayer Pokal God.
1.Minute: The Onecostume tonight totally in Red.
2. Minute: Coloncity in Blue. And not hiding, like it outshows.
3. Minute: Nice idea: The guests hiding behind their goalpfostens. Ehihi!
5. Minute: Now the very first Ongriff from the Onecostume – GOOOOAAAAL!
6. Minute: Kolo makes the Colons ready!
8. Minute: That can you you not outthink.
10. Minute: Every little thing he does is magic. And Buta first! Next chance …. ouuuu! Porree kicks Butas beforelage into the Sachsenhausen nightlife heaven.
11. Minute: The totally from the socks Ballhorn-Quarterhalftime-Conclusion (Trademark):
12. Minute: You can‘t fake that culture
13. Minute: (Copyright: Derek Rae.)
15. Minute: Extreme headbanging in the Coloncity penaltyroom.
17. Minute: Both headbangers can play further.
20. Minute: One falls me up:
23. Minute: Felix Zwayer lets a lot through go.
25. Minute: That is ok in the 93rd minute in the Olympiastadium vs. Bayern …
28. Minute: …but when they lay Kolo in the Sixteener … no.
30. Minute: And one-one. What was that then already again?
32. Minute: Playing little-little in the midfield and … oops. One-two.
34. Minute: Maybe Djibi Sow is more important than you think.
37. Minute: And some earnesthaftigkeit.
39. Minute: Not underschätzing.
40. Minute: That brings it not.
42. Minute: Knows everybody.
43. Minute: What it brings is … Max … Seppel … Goethe … Porree … GOOOAAAAL!
44. Minute: Unf..kingbelievable.
45. Minute: Five minutes on top because of the headbanging and turbaning.
44.+4. Minute: Yello card for Nthicka. Hmm. He played the ball.
45.+5. Minute: Exactly what the Colonel did with Kolo a few minutes ago. But that was no foul. Naturally.
HTB (Halftime break): Philipp Max. Where did you hang around in the last ten years?
SHTB (Still halftime break): And Goethe. You can’t learn that. You have it, or you have it not.
46. Minute: One half more? Why not.
48. Minute: We play with Smolle now. Nthicka has ready.
50. Minute: Please, can we play not until in the dolls?
53. Minute: I know so like so not, why football games must be onwhistled in the middle of the night.
56. Minute: People need their sleep, not … aoouuuuhhh!
57. Minute: Everybody kicking over the ball today.
59. Minute: And fouling Onecostume players in the 16er is still no crime.
61. Minute: In the end it could be dangerous for the Cup sensatiooooooon ….
62. Minute: Goooooaaal! Magic!
64. Minute: Outrist-cross Porree, Kolo heads it back, Deitschi is so free and makes not long around, with the outrist as well.
68. Minute: The beautiful moments of Onecostume Frankfurt.
70. Minute: That’s why we are watching football.
72. Minute: Established since 1899.
74. Minute: Djibi Sow gets his twenty minutes. Seppel up into the ice ton.
77. Minute: And when you me ask:
80. Minute: From me out can we make fire evening.
84. Minute: Knauffi comes, Buta flies. Äh, goes.
87. Minute: Beautiful seen from Oli Glasner. Buta was tired.
89. Minute: Ballhorn is allerthings tired too.
90. Minute: OMG! Thank you Goethe. Thank you Kolo. Four-two.
92. Minute: You make football the second best thing on earth.
94. Minute: Behind applewine, of course.
Upwhistle. And you let me sleep before sunrise.
97. Minute: There was no Frankfurt team with so much quality before. Never. Sorry Alfred, sorry, Jürgen.
99. Minute: But you had something else, something very important: You stayed here.
1899. Minute: Thank you. Good night and good luck.